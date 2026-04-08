Shelters opening around Maui ahead of severe weather impacts

Emergency shelter. File PC: County of Maui (March 2026)

Maui Emergency Management Agency, other County of Maui departments / agencies and the American Red Cross will proactively open shelters across Maui at 5 p.m. today, April 8, 2026, ahead of severe weather impacts.

Shelter locations are:

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Central Maui: Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku

Shelters will provide cots (select locations), food (individuals with dietary needs should bring required food) and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates, cages or on leashes. The length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather.

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The County Department of Transportation, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) Transportation, will allow same-day reservations for eligible paratransit riders to get to a shelter in Kīhei, at the South Maui Community Park Gym or in Central Maui, at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center. It is better to shelter in place for those who have a safe place to stay, but those who don’t can get a same-day ride to the nearest shelter. For more information or reservations, call MEO Transportation at 808-877-7651.

Maui County and other Hawaiian Islands remain under a National Weather Service Flood Watch in effect from this morning, April 8, through Friday afternoon, April 10. Severe weather is expected as a low-pressure system developing west of the islands is bringing the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding around the state. With the ground saturated from recent kona low storms, potential flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslide threats increase, even with less rain.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.