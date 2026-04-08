Statewide effort invites community to help provide meals for local families facing hunger

File PC: Hawaiʻi Foodbank

Walmart and Sam’s Club are once again joining forces with Feeding America and Hawaiʻi’s food banks for the annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign to support local families facing hunger across the state.

Running through May 3 in stores and online, the campaign takes place at all nine Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Hawaiʻi, offering customers simple ways to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Shoppers can participate in three ways:

Purchase participating products *in-store or online at Walmart.com or Samsclub.com

Give at the register: Customers have the option to give at check-out by making a donation or rounding up their purchase in-store, online, or through the app.

Visit the online donation page: Customers can give online to the food bank serving their billing zip code by visiting www.feedingamerica.org/walmart or www.feedingamerica.org/samsclub

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since launching in 2014, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $227 million and helped secure more than 2 billion meals for Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks. Here in Hawaiʻi, the campaign has helped provide nearly 1 million meals to local families through Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Hawaiʻi Foodbank Kauaʻi, Maui Food Bank, and The Food Basket.

“One in three households in Hawai‘i faces food insecurity, and the need for food assistance continues to grow,” said Amy Miller, President and CEO of Hawai‘i Foodbank. “We currently serve over 160,000 people each month. Campaigns like Fight Hunger. Spark Change. are critical in helping ensure that local families, keiki, and kūpuna have consistent access to the nutritious food they need.”

“The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is built on the belief that small actions lead to significant impact. By partnering with Feeding America and their network of local food banks, Walmart and Sam’s Club are helping to bridge the gap for the millions of people facing food insecurity. Every donation and participating purchase helps secure the food and resources families need to reach their full potential. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our customers and members, and for the local food banks and relief agencies working on the front lines to serve our neighbors every single day,” said Julie Gehrki, Senior Vice President, Philanthropy, Walmart Inc.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 25 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Ben’s Original, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbells, Chef Boyardee, Conagra Foods, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Frito-Lay North America, Inc., Garden Veggie Straws, General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks Company, Hidden Valley, Kellanova, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Materne, Milo’s, Mondelez International, OLIPOP, RED BARON, The Coca-Cola Company, WK Kellogg Co, Unilever, Utz Quality Foods, and Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The eight participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks Company, Kellanova, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Materne, Unilever, WK Kellogg Co.

For more information about the campaign and other community initiatives, visit https://hawaiifoodbank.org/campaigns/promotions