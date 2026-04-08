The Salvation Army bolsters support for Hawaiʻi communities facing latest storm

The Salvation Army response at area shelter. PC: courtesy of The Salvation Army

As Hawaiʻi braces for another severe storm front while recovery efforts from devastating floods and consecutive kona low events continue, The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is bolstering efforts to support impacted communities.

With a statewide flood watch in effect as the third storm system makes landfall, The Salvation Army started providing meals at the Kāneʻohe District Park shelter on Oʻahu this morning and has additional teams at the ready to provide food as emergency shelters open across the state.

The Salvation Army is part of a team of agencies that provide assistance during emergency disasters and is a member of the State of Hawai‘i Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).

The Salvation Army response. PC: courtesy of The Salvation Army

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The following updates are effective as of April 8:

Across all islands, The Salvation Army is temporarily suspending services activated following kona low 1 and kona low 2. Immediate response during this week’s storm will include providing meals at county shelters.

On O‘ahu, The Salvation Army suspended services at The City and County of Honolulu Community Assistance Center at Waialua District Park as of April 7. Appointments previously scheduled for April 8–9 will be rescheduled. Upcoming distribution activities and locations will be announced as the storm passes and additional needs are assessed.

For the latest updates on The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services and ongoing support for Hawai‘i, the community is encouraged tovisit hawaii.salvationarmy.org where the home page will provide ways to connect with key services or to give towards relief and recovery.

Following the worst storm events in 20 years to hit Hawai‘i that brought torrential rains and widespread flooding, The Salvation Army assisted Over 10,000 individuals in both immediate needs and those beginning to rebuild.

The Salvation Army response. PC: courtesy of The Salvation Army

The nonprofit has provided:

More than 6,500 hot meals and hundreds of cases of water

$235,000 in direct financial assistance to neighbors in need

More than 230 clean-up kits to families

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Additionally, The Salvation Army’s Camp Homelani is serving as a temporary home for the Waialua Emergency Medical Service Staff and Ambulance rigs following the extensive storm damage to their location.

The Salvation Army response at area shelter. PC: courtesy of The Salvation Army

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To support The Salvation Army’s disaster relief and advance Hawai‘i’s continuing road to recovery, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org. All donations designated for disaster relief are used exclusively to support those impacted before, during, and after emergency events.