Maui News

Hale Kau Kau delivered 3306 meals, served 2346 meals on-site in March

April 9, 2026, 11:00 AM HST
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Chef Matt Andrews and Hale Kau Kau President Barry Rosenfeld at the March edition of the Hale Kaukau Dinner.

March was a challenging month for Hale Kau Kau due to the kona low storms which caused flooding impacts across the island. Hale Kau Kau stepped up with compassion and aloha by delivering 111 meals to the Kīhei Shelter during the storm. Maui Rescue Mission also provided 100 meals.

“Whenever there is a temporary need, Hale Kau Kau will be there to serve the community,” organization leaders said.

Hale Kau Kau continues to deliver nutritious meals to kupuna and those with disabilities every day. Meals are also provided to anyone with food insecurity every night at Saint Theresa Church.

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During the month of March, 3306 meals were delivered and 2346 meals were served on-site, no questions asked.

The organization’s Saint Patrick’s Day Fundraiser was postponed twice and was finally held on March 26. Patrons and donors were treated to a corned beef and cabbage meal, auction items and fellowship. Thousands of dollars were raised for Hale Kau Kau by the event.

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