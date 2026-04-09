Kīlauea Episode 44 lava fountaining begins

Screenshot (11:28 a.m., 4.9.26) [V3cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (south Halemaʻumaʻu crater). PC: USGS

Episode 44 of the ongoing Kīlauea eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu began at 11:10 a.m. today, April 9, with lava fountaining at the summit caldera.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather conditions.

Varying levels of ash, Pele’s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. In the current weather pattern, “downwind” is to the north and northeast of the summit, including the communities of Volcano and Mountain View. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances.

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The HVO advises: “If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Winds from the south mean that tephra could fall in areas of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, on Highway 11 nearby, and in communities near the Kīlauea summit region.”

Impacted residents are advised to consider covering and temporarily disconnecting water

catchment systems. The HVO urges the public to be prepared with eye and respiratory protection and be ready to shelter in place if necessarily.

The public should follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaiʻi. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.

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Areas farther downwind to the north and northeast of the Kilauea summit, including Puna, and North and South Hilo, and Hamakua Districts, may experience ash and Pele’s hair.