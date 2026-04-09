Maui News
Lahaina District Court closes this afternoon
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Lahaina District Court, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, will close at 1 p.m. today due to an afternoon staffing shortage.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until tomorrow, April 10.
No hearings or trials are scheduled for Lahaina District Court this afternoon; therefore, none will need to be rescheduled.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
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