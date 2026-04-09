Maui severe weather update: More shelters open, water conservation in effect

Maui severe weather. (4.9.26) PC: County of Maui

STORM UPDATE

National Weather Service in Honolulu is emphasizing that this severe weather event does not qualify as a kona low. A low-pressure system is drawing moisture northward across the state, causing the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding. NWS issued a flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands, in effect April 8 through Friday afternoon, April 10. With the ground saturated from recent Kona low storms, threats of flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslides increase, even with less rain.

SHELTERS

Maui Emergency Management Agency, other County of Maui departments and the American Red Cross started proactively opening shelters on April 8, ahead of severe weather. Shelters offer cots (select locations), food and water; those with dietary needs should supply their own food. Bring bedding, essential supplies and medications. Pets are allowed only if crated, caged or leashed. Shelter duration depends on weather conditions. County Department of Transportation, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity, offers same-day paratransit reservations to select shelters. For paratransit information or reservations, call 808-877-7651 from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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Shelter locations are the following:

(NEW) WEST MAUI (OPENS AT 5 P.M.): Lahaina Civic Center social hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

(NEW) EAST MAUI (OPENS AT 5 P.M.): Helene Hall, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna

(NEW) UPCOUNTRY (OPENS AT 5 P.M.): Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center social hall, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

(NEW) MOLOKA’I: Molokaʻi shelter support is available as needed; call (808) 280-8968

SOUTH MAUI: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

Maui severe weather. (4.9.26) PC: County of Maui

AGRICULTURE PRODUCERS

County Department of Agriculture urges all ranchers, farmers and producers to identify and protect potential high-risk areas amid this severe weather event.

Livestock : Ensure all livestock are moved to higher ground and away from flood-prone gulches

: Ensure all livestock are moved to higher ground and away from flood-prone gulches Resources : Secure all loose equipment, materials, feed, fuel and critical supplies

: Secure all loose equipment, materials, feed, fuel and critical supplies Documentation: Document pre-storm farm conditions with photos or video, and update inventories of farm assets, supplies, tools and equipment to assist with potential damage assessments and disaster relief claims

WATER CONSERVATION ADVISORY

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The Department of Water Supply (DWS) advises residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution during this severe weather event. Residents are encouraged to proactively fill clean containers with water for essential use if necessary. Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain reliable water service in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage. The water conservation advisory expires at the end of the NWS flood watch. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx .

Maui severe weather. (4.9.26) PC: County of Maui

ROADWAY ADVISORIES

Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water.

ROAD CLOSURES

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For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

COUNTY RESPONSE

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Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on 4/6 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation 4/8. Emergency departments have been preparing for and responding to this storm while conducting emergency repairs from recent storms. Other County preparations include the following:

Maui Police Department is increasing staffing for all districts to prepare for the storm; all stations tested generators to ensure they are operable. The public should be advised of the following: Anticipate longer response times for nonemergency/non-in-progress calls — public safety will be prioritized during the storm. If there is a situation where emergency evacuation is needed, call 911. Crimes committed during an emergency proclamation have enhanced penalties.

Department of Public Works has been removing debris from roadways and storm drains to recover capacity of the drainage systems; implementing emergency protective measures to stabilize damaged infrastructure; completed assessments of all flood control systems to ensure they are in good condition; checked that all storm-response equipment has been fueled and tested; positioned traffic-control devices for deployment if needed.

DWS and Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS and DEM are checking and topping off fuel in all permanent and portable generators. All vehicles are being refueled daily in anticipation of the storm. Standby crews have been set up for response.

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