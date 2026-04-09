Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2026

April 9, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:24 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Frequent showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 02:04 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell that peaked yesterday will slowly decline through the rest of the week. Meanwhile, strong to gale force southerly winds that are expected to develop tonight over the western half of the state will produce large, disorganized surf along south facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. 


Along north facing shores, the current mid period northwest (320 degree) swell will steadily lower tonight and dissipate to background levels on Friday. However a smaller short-period northwest swell generated by the low developing just west of us will fill in Friday night through early next week. 


Surf along east facing shores could see an increase later this week due to the strengthening southeasterly winds especially for southeast exposures. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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