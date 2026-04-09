Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:24 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell that peaked yesterday will slowly decline through the rest of the week. Meanwhile, strong to gale force southerly winds that are expected to develop tonight over the western half of the state will produce large, disorganized surf along south facing shores of Kauai and Oahu.

Along north facing shores, the current mid period northwest (320 degree) swell will steadily lower tonight and dissipate to background levels on Friday. However a smaller short-period northwest swell generated by the low developing just west of us will fill in Friday night through early next week.

Surf along east facing shores could see an increase later this week due to the strengthening southeasterly winds especially for southeast exposures.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.