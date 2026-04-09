Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Frequent showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell that peaked yesterday will slowly decline through the rest of the week. Meanwhile, strong to gale force southerly winds that are expected to develop tonight over the western half of the state will produce large, disorganized surf along south facing shores of Kauai and Oahu.
Along north facing shores, the current mid period northwest (320 degree) swell will steadily lower tonight and dissipate to background levels on Friday. However a smaller short-period northwest swell generated by the low developing just west of us will fill in Friday night through early next week.
Surf along east facing shores could see an increase later this week due to the strengthening southeasterly winds especially for southeast exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com