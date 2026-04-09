Maui News

Molokaʻi schools added to April 10 closures; Oʻahu schools, Hanalei Elementary also affected

April 9, 2026, 9:41 PM HST
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File photo. PC: state of Hawaiʻi, Office of the Governor.

All HIDOE public schools on Molokaʻi will be closed Friday, April 10, due to expected severe weather conditions:

  • Molokaʻi High School
  • Molokaʻi Middle School
  • Kaunakakai Elementary School
  • Kilohana Elementary School
  • Maunaloa Elementary School

In alignment with Gov. Josh Green’s directive issued on April 9, all Oʻahu public schools and HIDOE offices will also be closed on Friday, April 10, due to severe weather including heavy rain and strong winds.

On Kauaʻi, Hanalei Elementary School will be closed due to flooding conditions impacting access to the campus.

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At this time, all other public schools and HIDOE offices on Kauaʻi, Maui, Lāna‘i and Hawaiʻi Island will maintain normal operations.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to concerns related to flooding, road conditions and potential power outages across multiple communities.

The Department will continue to closely monitor conditions and coordinate with state and county emergency management partners to inform operational decisions and help ensure the safety of students and staff.

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