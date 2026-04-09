Out of ashes: Lahaina Jewelry to celebrate grand reopening at new location

The Lahaina wildfire disaster reduced Lahaina Jewelry, established in 1989 on Front Street, to ashes and rubble. Af left, founding owner Nga “Victoria” Doan surveys the damage on Aug. 11, 2023. Now, the store is reopening at a new location at the Lahaina Cannery. Courtesy photos

A family-owned jewelry business destroyed in the August 2023 wildfire will host a grand reopening and blessing Saturday at its new storefront at the Lahaina Cannery.

Founded in 1989, Lahaina Jewelry lost its longtime Front Street location next to Kimo’s Restaurant in the disaster. Owner Tina DeLima said the blessing is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 11 at 1183 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Unit 103, located in the new standalone building next to Bank of Hawaiʻi.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which marks a major milestone for a business that spent decades as a fixture of the Lahaina community.

“It really means everything to us,” DeLima said.

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“My mom opened up the business in 1989, and it’s not just a business. It’s our livelihood and basically our home” – every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lahaina Jewelry was a fixture on Front Street, next to Kimo’s, since 1989. Courtesy photo

DeLima said she grew up in the shop and her own children were starting to do the same before the fire.

“Mom’s home was just down the road near Puamana in an area known as ‘Shark Pit,’ and she would zip up and down in her blue moped,” she recalled. “After the fires, we did try to venture out and look at other locations in Wailea and Pāʻia, but it didn’t feel right. We wanted to stay in Lahaina. Being able to reopen in Lahaina has been so special.”

The new space is larger than the original Front Street shop but offers a quieter atmosphere as reconstruction continues in the surrounding area.

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The road to reopening has been difficult, DeLima said. In the time since the fire, the family navigated the permitting process and rebuilt inventory from scratch while mourning the loss of DeLima’s father about 18 months ago.

Additionally, DeLima’s mother lost her home in the fire. The family focused their resources on reopening the business first, with plans to begin rebuilding her residence soon.

“There were moments when we almost gave up,” DeLima said. “But I really wanted to create a space again for my mom. It has been a long and emotional road to get here.”

When asked about her takeaways from the experience, DeLima said she learned to “really not take anything for granted, especially the people around us.”

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“The support, kindness and words of encouragement we’ve received have meant so much for us,” she said. “For my mom, getting to see her old customers – many of whom we consider friends and family – but also meeting new ones brings her so much joy.”

Tina DeLima shares a moment with her mom, Nga “Victoria” Doan, and her children, Maddox, now 6, and Jaxon, now 10, at the former Lahaina Jewelry location on Front Street in Lahaina. Courtesy photo

The shop will carry best-selling pieces and new designs, as no inventory was recovered from the Front Street ruins.

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While the move to the Lahaina Cannery provides a fresh start, the family maintains a hope of eventually returning to the heart of the historic town.

“Like so many others, we hope to return to Front Street one day, but we are taking things one step at a time as Lahaina rebuilds,” DeLima said.

The store can be found on Instagram @lahainajewelry.