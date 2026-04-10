County Office of Economic Development to host April 15 virtual grant workshop for FY27 applicants

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development will host a virtual grant workshop on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, to assist organizations in applying for the Fiscal Year 2027 grant program. The FY27 grant application period is currently open and will close on April 30, 2026.

The grant workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 15 via Zoom and will be facilitated by the OED grant specialist team. Preregistration is required and must be completed by Monday, April 13. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/42nwu2dr .

The free workshop is designed to provide guidance and support to both nonprofit and for-profit organizations seeking funding through OED’s grant program. Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the application process, requirements and best practices to strengthen submissions.

Also, the session will walk attendees through key components of the application, including eligibility, required documentation and evaluation criteria. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarification directly from OED staff.

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OED’s grant program plays a key role in advancing a resilient, kamaʻāina-centered economy by investing directly into the community. It aligns with the County’s broader commitment to building a more resilient and diversified economy, as outlined in Mayor Richard Bissen’s 2026 State of the County Address.

FY27 grant applications are available at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit . For the County OED grant program announcement, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/m/newsflash/home/detail/18633 .

For grant questions, contact OED at 808-270-7710 or grants.oed@mauicounty.gov.

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