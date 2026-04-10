Downed tree and fallen electric lines on Hāna Highway in Nāhiku

Tree debris and HECO lines down along Hāna Highway (4.10.26) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Update: 7:34 a.m., April 10, 2026

Crews from Hawaiian Electric are now onsite at Mile 26 of Hāna Highway to begin repairs of downed electric lines.

Update: 6:52 a.m., April 10, 2026

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Mile 26 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) is blocked by debris and fallen electric lines. The state Department of Transportation reports that clean up may last for an extended time. Hawaiian Electric has been notified. The public should stay at least 30 feet away from fallen electric lines.

Previous post: 5:20 a.m., April 10, 2026:

A tree is down blocking both lanes of Hāna Highway at Mile 26 in the vicinity of Nāhiku Tropicals. A crew state Department of Transportation crew is en route.