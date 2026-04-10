Maui News

Flood Watch through this afternoon; chance of showers to increase again on Sunday

April 10, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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Hawaiʻi satellite imagery (4.10.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

A Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon for the Hawaiian Islands as low pressure northwest of the state draws deep tropical moisture northward across the islands. This will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding.

The National Weather Service says a front just west of Kauaʻi associated with the low will move eastward pushing a broad band of showers eastward across the state through the day. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front will shift over Oʻahu this morning with light westerly winds filling in behind the front.

“Drier and lighter winds are expected to fill in across the state Saturday as the front pushes east of the state and weakens. Chance of showers will increase again across the state Sunday into early next week,” according to the NWS.

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The NWS reports that land and seabreezes will dominate much of the weather pattern next week as the low remains north of the state.

Hi-res radar (4.10.26) PC: NOAA/NWS.

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