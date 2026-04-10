Maui Business

HTA is now accepting proposals for community programs

April 10, 2026, 5:00 PM HST
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The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is now accepting proposals for events, festivals, and experiences scheduled for July through December 2026. 

Funding is available through the following Community Partnership programs:

Signature Events: Supports major festivals and sports events that align with Hawai‘i’s destination image and enhance Hawai‘i’s globally competitive brand. Visitors travel across the globe to attend Signature Events, so they tend to be large-scale and use extensive national and international marketing.

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Community Enrichment Program (CEP): Provides funding support for unique, authentic experiences developed by the community for the community to enjoy with visitors. Eligible projects include those focused on agriculture, culture, culinary, education, health and wellness, nature, sports, and voluntourism.

Kūkulu Ola: Supports community initiatives, programs and cultural practitioners that preserve and perpetuate Native Hawaiian culture. It includes support for craftspeople, musicians, linguists and other artists in resort areas and harbors statewide to help share Native Hawaiian culture in ways that are respectful, accurate, inviting, and educational for visitors.

Virtual information session: Thursday, Apr. 16, 2026 | 3 – 4 p.m.

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Proposals due: May 7, 2026.

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Find out more here. Questions? Email umeke@kilohana.com or visit kilohana.com/umeke.

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