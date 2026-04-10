Maui Food Bank names Brandi Saragosa as interim CEO during leadership transition

Brandi Saragosa. PC: courtesy Aubrey Hord

Maui Food Bank announced today that Chief Operating Officer Brandi Saragosa will step in as interim CEO following the departure of CEO Lisa Paulson, whose last day with the organization is April 15, 2026. The Maui Food Bank Board of Directors has initiated a search for a permanent CEO.

“Brandi has been a reliable and trusted leader within Maui Food Bank, and we are confident in her ability to guide the organization during this transition,” said Board Chair Marsha Sharpe. “Her deep understanding of our operations and her commitment to this community will ensure continuity as we continue to meet growing needs across Maui County.”

Saragosa brings more than 17 years of operations and leadership experience and has been instrumental in expanding Maui Food Bank’s distribution capacity, strengthening internal systems, and supporting the organization’s response to increasing demand. She previously served as Director of Operations before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where she has overseen day-to-day operations and led cross-functional teams serving communities across Maui County.

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“As a local Maui girl, I’m honored to step into this role and continue serving our community during this important time,” said Saragosa. “Our team remains focused on ensuring that individuals and families across Maui County have reliable access to the food and support they need.”

Paulson’s leadership helped guide Maui Food Bank through a period of significant growth and evolving community need. The organization remains well-positioned to continue its work during this transition. Maui Food Bank continues to see elevated demand for food assistance and remains committed to its mission of helping the hungry in Maui County through community partnerships and programs that support those in need.