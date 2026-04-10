Maui’s housing market saw increased sales activity in March 2026, while median prices declined across both single-family and condominium segments, according to the REALTORS Association of Maui.

The analysis was conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service system.

Single-Family House Resales

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Condominium Resales

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

Sales of single-family homes rose 57.1% year over year, with 77 homes sold in March. The median sales price decreased to $1,200,000, down 7.3% compared to March 2025. Median days on market increased slightly to 131 days (+4.8%), while total dollar volume reached $114.7 million, down 7.4% from the previous year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Condominium sales increased 21.3% year over year, with 74 units sold. The median sales price declined to $675,000, down 17.7% from March 2025. Median days on market rose modestly to 149 days (+1.4%). Total condominium sales volume was $87.7 million, down 4.6% compared to the same time last year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“March brought stronger sales activity, while prices adjusted and homes took longer to sell,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “Buyers remain active, but they’re approaching the market more thoughtfully and taking time to find the right fit.”

The public can visit www.ramaui.com to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and to see a comprehensive list of Open Houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range.