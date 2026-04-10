Maui midday severe weather update for Friday: water conservation urged, shelter locations reduced

Maui severe weather. (4.9.26) PC: County of Maui

Storm update:

National Weather Service is emphasizing that the current severe weather event does not qualify as a kona low. A low-pressure system is drawing moisture northward across the state, causing the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding. NWS issued a flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands, in effect through Friday afternoon, April 10, with the possibility of extension. With the ground saturated from recent kona low storms, threats of flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslides increase, even with less rain.

Shelters reduced to South and East Maui.

Molokaʻi support is available as needed.

Shelters at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani and at Lahaina Civic Center are slated to close at noon today after being unoccupied. A shelter at Hāna High School Cafeteria was closed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a shelter at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku was closed at 1 p.m. Thursday.

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Remaining shelter locations are the following:

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

East Maui: Helene Hall, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna

Mololaʻi: Molokaʻi shelter support is available as needed; call 808-280-8968

Maui Emergency Management Agency, other County of Maui departments and the American Red Cross started proactively opening shelters on April 8, ahead of severe weather. Shelters offer cots (select locations), food and water; those with dietary needs should supply their own food. Bring bedding, essential supplies and medications. Pets are allowed only if crated, caged or leashed. Shelter duration depends on weather conditions.

Agriculture producers:

County Department of Agriculture urges all ranchers, farmers and producers to identify and protect potential high-risk areas amid this severe weather event.

Livestock : Ensure all livestock are moved to higher ground and away from flood-prone gulches

: Ensure all livestock are moved to higher ground and away from flood-prone gulches Resources : Secure all loose equipment, materials, feed, fuel and critical supplies

: Secure all loose equipment, materials, feed, fuel and critical supplies Documentation: Document pre-storm farm conditions with photos or video, and update inventories of farm assets, supplies, tools and equipment to assist with potential damage assessments and disaster relief claims

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Water conservation urged:

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) advises residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution during this severe weather event. Residents are encouraged to proactively fill clean containers with water for essential use if necessary. Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain reliable water service in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage. The water conservation advisory expires at the end of the NWS flood watch. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

Road advisories:

Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water.

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Road closures:

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

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County response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on April 6 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation on April 8. Emergency departments have been preparing for and responding to this storm while conducting emergency repairs from recent storms.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.