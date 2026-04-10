MEO Receptionist Noelani Jensen named Employee of the Quarter

Employee of the Quarter Noelani Jensen (middle) is flanked by CEO Debbie Cabebe (left) and COO Christy Chung.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Employee of the Quarter Noelani Jensen is the first face many see when visiting MEO and often faces challenges as the Receptionist directing clients to appropriate services.

One of her two nominators for the honor noted her ability to overcome language difficulties.

“When people come to MEO to apply for assistance, they usually have misgivings of how they’ll be treated,” said Sharon Shough, Enlace Hispano specialist.

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Noe greeted one of her clients “with kindness and directed him to the right department, making him feel at ease despite the language barrier,” she said. The client was “pleasantly surprised and relieved” by Noe and “very appreciative of Noe’s flexibility when trying to convey why he was visiting MEO.”

Her other nominator, Aloha Bailey, said that Noe’s “positive attitude, professionalism and consistent willingness to help creates a supportive environment for both her team and the office.”

“She ensures clients receive thoughtful, meaningful service and is always smiling from start to finish,” Aloha added.

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Noe joined MEO in September 2023 as a BEST (Being Empowered and Safe Together) specialist, assisting recently released inmates to reintegrate into the community. A month later, after the wildfires, she became a National Dislocated Worker Grant employment specialist, helping wildfire survivors find jobs with nonprofits doing restoration work in damaged areas.

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She became MEO’s Wailuku office receptionist in April 2025.

The MEO Employee of the Quarter program is a peer-to-peer recognition that awards and celebrates employees who live by MEO’s values and mission.

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For being named Employee of the January-to-March Quarter, Noe earned a $150 check and an extra day off. Sharon and Aloha split $50 as her nominator. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on March 31.