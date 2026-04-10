Sugimura secures endorsement from Carpenters and Laborers unions in mayoral bid

Yuki Lei Sugimura secures endorsement from Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters in mayoral bid

(L to R): Dione Kalaola, Trisha Taketa, Eric Reiny, Travis Murakami, Mark Anthony Clemente.

Maui County Council Vice-Chair and mayoral candidate Yuki Lei Sugimura announced today that her campaign has earned the endorsement of the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, the state’s largest construction union representing more than 6,000 skilled members.

“The endorsement adds significant momentum to Sugimura’s campaign, reinforcing her focus on addressing Maui County’s urgent housing and infrastructure needs while supporting and strengthening the local workforce,” according to the email announcement.

“Yuki Lei Sugimura has consistently demonstrated the political will and practical know-how to get results. Through her work on the County Council, she has proven her commitment to tackling the tough issues. She is the partner our members need, and we’re proud to support a leader who is committed to putting local craftspeople to work to deliver housing so local families can afford to stay and thrive across Maui Nui,” said Ron Taketa, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters.

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Sugimura, who chairs the Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee, expressed gratitude for the endorsement and emphasized the importance of shared priorities in building a stronger, more sustainable future for Maui County.

“I am incredibly honored to have earned the trust of the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters,” said Sugimura. “The hardworking men and women of the HRCC help build and maintain the infrastructure our communities depend on every day. This endorsement reflects our shared commitment to responsible construction that supports a strong economy, creates well-paying local jobs, and improves quality of life for our residents. By streamlining permitting and investing in core infrastructure, we can put our skilled tradespeople to work building the affordable housing Maui Nui urgently needs.”

Hawaiʻi Laborers Union and Hawaiʻi Laborers & Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) back Sugimura for Mayor

Hawai‘i Laborers Union Local 368. To Sugimura’s right is Peter Ganaban, the Union’s Business Manager and to her left is Martin Aranaydo, the President of the Board and a Business Representative for the Union.

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Reinforcing the core message of her campaign, Maui County Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura announced the endorsement of the Hawaiʻi Laborers Union Local 368 and the Hawaiʻi Laborers & Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET).

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The endorsement from one of Hawaiʻi’s largest and most foundational construction trades, representing the skilled workers who clear sites, dig the trenches, and pave the roads, aligns with Sugimura’s “pipes, permits, and pavement” agenda. LECET’s backing further highlights Sugimura’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships between local labor and signatory contractors to get Maui moving.

“The members of the Laborers Union are the very first boots on the ground for any project,” said Sugimura. “Before a single home can go up, the land must be prepared, the foundations poured, and the necessary infrastructure put in place. They are the backbone of our civil construction, and without them, progress halts.”

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Business Manager for Hawaiʻi Laborers Union Local 368 Peter Ganaban said, “our members live here. We raise our families here. We are rebuilding this island alongside our neighbors. Yuki Lei Sugimura has consistently supported the working men and women who do the heavy lifting in our community. We believe she will bring the steady leadership Maui needs right now.”

Sugimura, who chairs the Council’s Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, stated that overcoming Maui’s housing and infrastructure crises requires an emphasis on streamlining the permitting process which is so critical to her platform “We cannot talk about building a sustainable future for Maui County without talking about the heavy lifting required to pave the way,” Sugimura added. “By streamlining the permitting process, we ensure that Maui County can build safely, efficiently and on time.”

Yuki Lei Sugimura is the Vice-Chair of the Maui County Council and holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. A small business owner and community advocate, she currently chairs the Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee. Her mayoral platform focuses on transparency, accountability, and the “pipes, permits, and pavement” necessary to overcome Maui’s housing crisis.

For more information, visit www.yukileiformayor.com.