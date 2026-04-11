Maui hālau share ancient hula on kahiko night of 2026 Merrie Monarch

Merrie Monarch Festival Maui montage: (L to R) The women and men of Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi, and the women of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka. PC: Bruce Omori / Cody Yamaguchi / Tracey Niimi / Merrie Monarch Festival

Kahiko night at the Merrie Monarch Festival featured hula in the ancient style with 29 groups performing Friday night in the annual competition in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. The festival continues tonight with ʻauana or modern hula, followed by results from the 63rd event.

The women of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, Maui, performed “Pauahi ʻO Kalani,” honoring Princess Bernice Pauahi Pākī Bishop, who founded Kamehameha Schools.

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka – Ke Kumu Nāpua Silva – Photo by Cody Yamaguchi / Merrie Monarch Festival

“There aren’t many chants utilizing this mele that was written by [Queen] Liliʻuokalani for Pauahi. We chose to do he inoa no Pauahi (a name song for Pauahi) to be able to bring her to this platform,” said Silva during the broadcast, “Awareness all over the world of who she is, and what sheʻs done—what her contribution has done for our lāhui, the legacy that lives on, not just ’til today, but forever.”

Pauahi was the great-granddaughter of Kamehameha I, the warrior chief who united the Hawaiian islands under his rule in 1810.

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According to the festival program, “‘Pauahi ʻO Kalani’ honors Pauahi, “by extolling the ʻāina.” “The chiefly sentiments embedded within the lyrics remind us of the enduring legacy and kuleana of our aliʻi. Our adaptation of this staple mele encourages us to remain kūpaʻa in aloha and commit to excellence. ‘Kau i ka wēkiu! Beyond the highest peak!'”

The wāhine of the hālau wore deep blue pāʻū (skirts), red rose lei, and kūpeʻe (bracelet, anklet) adornments; and utilized the pūniu, a small knee drum made of a coconut shell as accompaniment to their dance.

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka • Ke Kumu Napua Silva. VC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka – Ke Kumu Nāpua Silva – Photo by Tracey Niimi / Merrie Monarch Festival

The men and women of Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi under the direction of Nā Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes also performed in the second half of the program. Both were adorned with expertly crafted palapalai lei, lei poʻo, and kūpeʻe, .

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi – Nā Kumu Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes – Photo by Bruce Omori / Merrie Monarch Festival

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi • Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes. VC: Merrie Monarch Festival

The wāhine graced the stage in a rainbow of pastel-hued lole (clothing) and performed “Mauliola,” a mele inoa (name chant) that honors Princess Ruth Keanolani Kanāhoahoa Keʻelikōlani, who was known for her steadfast devotion to Hawaiian traditions and ancestral ways.

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Princess Keʻelikōlani was the highest ranking aliʻi of her age and held the governorship of Hawaiʻi Island from 1855 until 1874.

According to the the festival program: “Mauliola beckons our attention to the easternmost edge of Hawaiʻi, to Puna, where each morning at Kumukahi [Easternmost cape, Hawaiʻi], the sun breaks across the horizon.”

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi – Nā Kumu Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes – Photo by Bruce Omori / Merrie Monarch Festival

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi (Kāne) – Nā Kumu Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes – Photo by Cody Yamaguchi / Merrie Monarch Festival

The kāne (men) of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi performed “Pahua,” utilizing a layered white and black feathered ʻulīʻulī (gourd rattle).

According to the festival program, “Pahua was a pet parrot belonging to King Kamehameha V and his sister Kamāmalu. One day, Pahua began squawking, ‘Hula! Hula! Hula!’ Everybody tried to entertain him, only to be sent away with the command, ‘Hele ma kahi ʻē!’ Kaʻehu, a Kauaʻi hula master; chanter, and haku mele, crafted this playful hula maʻi for the parrot, who erupted with delight, crying, ‘Leʻaleʻa! Leʻaleʻa!’ (to have a good time).”

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi • Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes (Kāne). VC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi (Kāne) – Nā Kumu Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes – Photo by Cody Yamaguchi / Merrie Monarch Festival

Maui lineup:

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The festival continues tonight with group ʻauana or modern hula, followed by results from the 63rd event. A total 19 hālau are participating, including 17 wahine and 12 kāne groups.

Maui has two hālau competing this year.

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi , under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku have their women appear 24th in the lineup, and their men will perform 26th.

, under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku have their women appear 24th in the lineup, and their men will perform 26th. Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, under the direction of Kumu Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, Maui will appear as the 21st group.

TV viewing and streaming available:

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Video of each performance will be available here via HawaiiNewsNow/K5.



Watch the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Competition at merriemonarch.com. or on https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/merriemonarch/ each night beginning at 6 p.m. HST on April 9-11, 2026.

Miss Aloha Hula 2026 Results:

On Thursday night, Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes was named Miss Aloha Hula 2026 at the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.



















Awards were issued to five hula soloists including:

Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes was named Miss Aloha Hula 2026 at the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday night at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. She is both a haumana (student) and daughter of Nā Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi from Wailuku, Maui. She also was honored with the Hawaiian Language Award. (View: kahiko, ʻauana)

was named Miss Aloha Hula 2026 at the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday night at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. She is both a haumana (student) and daughter of Nā Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi from Wailuku, Maui. She also was honored with the Hawaiian Language Award. (View: kahiko, ʻauana) First runner-up (second place): Keoe Momilani Michiko Hoe of Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua under the direction of Kumu Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV from Niuhelewai, Kona, Oʻahu. (View: kahiko, ʻauana)

of Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua under the direction of Kumu Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV from Niuhelewai, Kona, Oʻahu. (View: kahiko, ʻauana) Second runner-up (third place): Lahela Hoʻokela Medina Maio of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe under the direction of Nā Kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes from Pūʻahuʻula, Koʻolaupoko, Oʻahu. (View: kahiko, ʻauana)

of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe under the direction of Nā Kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes from Pūʻahuʻula, Koʻolaupoko, Oʻahu. (View: kahiko, ʻauana) Third runner-up (fourth place): Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, Maui. (View: kahiko, ʻauana)

of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, Maui. (View: kahiko, ʻauana) Fourth runner-up (fifth place): Jelacia Naomi Waiauokalaniākea Peralta of Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala under the direction of Nā Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin & Breeze Ann Kalehuaonālani Vidinha Pavao from Kalāheo, Kauaʻi. (View: kahiko, ʻauana).

Video highlights from the festival performances are posted on the Merrie Monarch Festival YouTube page here.