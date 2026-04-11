Nā Kiaʻi O Maui to host clothing and furniture community giveaway, April 25

Clothing and essential items are distributed during a previous Nā Kia‘i O Maui giveaway event. The next Clothing & Furniture Community Giveaway will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the Lahaina Resource & Recovery Center in Kahului. (Photo courtesy of Nā Kia‘i O Maui)

Nā Kia‘i O Maui will host a Clothing & Furniture Community Giveaway on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lahaina Resource & Recovery Center, located at 150 Hāna Highway in Kahului.

Open to the Maui community, this free event will provide clothing, furniture, and household items to individuals and families in need. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited and no holds will be allowed. Guests should bring their own bags, manpower, and trucks for transporting items.

Furniture pieces were displayed and made available to families during a previous Nā Kia‘i O Maui giveaway in Kahului. The next Clothing & Furniture Community Giveaway will take place on April 25, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Nā Kia‘i O Maui)

Since the 2023 wildfires, Nā Kia‘i O Maui has continued its boots-on-the-ground efforts to support Maui. Through its ongoing work, the organization has reached more than 4,000 individuals, mobilized over 3,000 volunteer hours, and built strong partnerships with local businesses, grassroots nonprofits, and organizations across the island. Today, their efforts have expanded to support not only wildfire survivors, but also those impacted by recent flooding and individuals experiencing homelessness.

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“This upcoming event is about showing up for one another in a real and meaningful way,” said Nettie Aquino, Founder and CEO of Nā Kia‘i O Maui. “We see firsthand the continued need, and this giveaway is one way we can help families access essential items while reminding them they are not alone. It’s the collective effort – volunteers, donors, and partners – that makes this possible, and we’re grateful to continue this work together.”

Nā Kia‘i O Maui is currently seeking volunteers to assist with sorting clothing and preparing furniture in the days leading up to the event, as well as additional support on event day.

The Clothing & Furniture Community Giveaway is supported by Pacific Media Group.

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For more information, to volunteer, and to learn more about Nā Kia‘i O Maui’s programs, contact info@nakiaiomaui.org.