Annual gala celebrates leaders in hospitality and travel, raises money for scholarships

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business’ School of Travel Industry Management continues to prepare leaders who shape Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry and the global travel economy after 60 years.

Shidler College Dean Vance Roley speaking to attendees at the Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism” gala on March 31. (Credit: Paula Ota)

The School of Travel Industry Management hosted its 24th annual “Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism” gala on March 31 at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach. The annual fundraising event raised more than $361,000 to support student scholarships.

“As we celebrate 60 years of the Travel Industry Management School, this event reflects the strong partnership between our students and the industry they will soon lead,” said Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business and First Hawaiian Bank Chair of Leadership and Management. “The continued support from our community ensures that future graduates are equipped to advance a visitor industry that is innovative, responsible and grounded in Hawaiʻi’s culture and values.”

“Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism” recognizes individuals and organizations that have made outstanding and lasting contributions to Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry.

From left, Julie Morikawa, Elliot Mills, UH System President Wendy Hensel and Kylie Matsuda-Lum take a photo together during the Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism” gala on March 31. (Credit: Paula Ota)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At the March 31 gala, the 2026 Legacy in Tourism Award was presented to Elliot Mills, who graduated in 1993 and is now the CEO and managing partner of Hawaiʻi Hospitality Group. He was honored for his leadership and long-standing commitment to operational excellence, workforce development and strengthening Hawaiʻi’s hospitality sector.

Kylie Matsuda-Lum graduated in 2001 and is the managing director of Kahuku Farms. She was inducted into the Travel Industry Management Alumni Hall of Honor. A proud alumna, she has helped transform her family’s agricultural enterprise into a successful agritourism destination that connects visitors with local agriculture, sustainability and community.

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to ClimbHI, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students explore career pathways and transition from high school into post-secondary education and the workforce. Through industry partnerships and career readiness programs, ClimbHI plays a vital role in strengthening Hawaiʻi’s future workforce.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on current and past honorees can be found on the Travel Industry Management School and Shidler College of Business website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Support from sponsors, donors and community partners helps provide critical scholarship funding for students preparing for careers in hospitality, tourism and transportation.

Since reunification with Shidler College in 2019, the school has:

Introduced more than $1.5 million in new student scholarships

Nearly doubled the size of the faculty

Created six new faculty endowed fellowships and professorships

Achieved rising global and national rankings

Increased undergraduate enrollment by 4.5% from 2024 to 2025

Awarded more than $560,000 in scholarships during the 2025-26 academic year

Enabled more than 90% of graduates to find employment or pursue graduate study within three months of graduation

Established the Travel Industry Management PhD program