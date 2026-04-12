Lahaina Boutique Hana Hou by Hale Zen hosts pop-up on April 18

Hana Hou by Hale Zen. PC: Kristy Taylor Photography

Hana Hou by Hale Zen is hosting a one-day pop-up on Saturday, April 18 from 9-11 a.m., offering rare access to a curated selection of apparel and accessories at up to 70-80% off retail.

The Lahaina boutique will feature MAI, known for elevated bodywear and ready-to-wear, and Aila Blue, a women’s swim and lifestyle label, with a limited assortment of pieces not typically available on Maui.

Designed as a relaxed, discovery-driven shopping experience, the event invites guests to explore sought-after brands at insider pricing while supporting a locally owned Lahaina business that was among the first to reopen following the wildfires.

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Hana Hou by Hale Zen is located at 157 Kupuohi St., Suite J4 in Lahaina.

Hana Hou by Hale Zen. PC: Kristy Taylor Photography