Lahaina Boutique Hana Hou by Hale Zen hosts pop-up on April 18
Hana Hou by Hale Zen is hosting a one-day pop-up on Saturday, April 18 from 9-11 a.m., offering rare access to a curated selection of apparel and accessories at up to 70-80% off retail.
The Lahaina boutique will feature MAI, known for elevated bodywear and ready-to-wear, and Aila Blue, a women’s swim and lifestyle label, with a limited assortment of pieces not typically available on Maui.
Designed as a relaxed, discovery-driven shopping experience, the event invites guests to explore sought-after brands at insider pricing while supporting a locally owned Lahaina business that was among the first to reopen following the wildfires.
Hana Hou by Hale Zen is located at 157 Kupuohi St., Suite J4 in Lahaina.