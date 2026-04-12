Maui United Way golf tournament seeks support for its May 2 golf tournament

Maui United Way aims to tee up community support at its upcoming Golf Tournament set for Saturday, May 2. Pledging $10,000, First Hawaiian Bank supports the event as title sponsor. Organizations interested in supporting the event and strengthening their community impact may contact Maui United Way at fundraising@mauiunitedway.org or sign up here: https://www.mauiunitedway.org/maui-united-way-golf-tournament-2026

The event will bring together golfers, local businesses and community champions for a day on the green that drives impact for families and individuals across Maui County. Sponsors include: Andaz, Dowling Company, First Hawaiian Bank, Pacific Media Group and Southwest.

Sponsorships are available and offer businesses and supporters high-visibility opportunities to show leadership and community investment while supporting Maui United Way’s mission. Sponsorship levels include, $3,000, $2,500, $2,000 and $1,000 tiers. Benefits include a team of four participants, brand recognition across event materials, signage on the course, and acknowledgments during tournament activities. Top sponsors will also receive an exclusive invitation to attend a pau hana the evening before the tournament hosted by Southwest Airlines.

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Participants will enjoy a round of golf, which includes games for hole in one and longest drive, a cash prize shoot out, and more. The event also provides an opportunity to network with local leaders and chances to support Maui United Way’s ongoing community initiatives.

“We’re excited to host this golf tournament as a fun way to bring people together in support of our neighbors,” said Jeeyun Lee, Maui United Way’s chief executive officer. “Sponsorships and team participation will be critical in helping us meet the needs of our community.”

All proceeds from the tournament will support Maui United Way’s programs including disaster recovery efforts, youth services, and community resilience programs.