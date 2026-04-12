Molokaʻi Flood Warning, Flood Advisories for Oʻahu and Lānaʻi

Radar imagery (4.12.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

Flood Advisory for Oʻahu until 8:45 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Oʻahu until 8:45 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar showed light to moderate rain falling at a rate of up to 0.5 inch per hour over Oʻahu. The NWS reports light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue into the evening. Even low rain rates can produce ponding due to saturated conditions. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8:45 p.m. if flooding persists.

Flood Advisory for Lānaʻi until 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2026

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A Flood Advisory has been issued for the island of Lānaʻi until 7:30 p.m. At 5:29 p.m., radar showed heavy rain has diminished over Lānaʻi, with rain rates of up to 1 inch per hour. The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect.

Molokaʻi Flood Warning extended until 9 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2026

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Molokaʻi until 9 p.m. At 5:44 p.m., radar showed heavy showers with rain rates of up to 1 inch per hour moving over central and east Molokaʻi. Water levels in Kawela Gulch are already high, and additional runoff will likely lead to flash flooding over the area.

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Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kawela, Kalaupapa National Park, Kaunakakai, Kamalo, Kualapuʻu, ʻUalapuʻe, Hoʻolehua, Pūkoʻo, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.

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As a precaution, the public is asked to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

Flood Watch through 6 a.m. Monday

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A Flood Watch remains in effect for Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, and Niʻihau until 6 a.m. on Monday. The NWS reports flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. Rain continues as deep tropical moisture remains in place over the area. Although rain rates have been generally light, there remains potential for an increase in rates overnight. In addition, heavy showers have developed over Maui County. Overall, the threat for flash flooding is diminishing. The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.