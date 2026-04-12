New dates set for MEO’s Kamp Kaohi for Molokaʻi youth

Riding down the water slide at Moloka`i Baptist Church is one of the fun activities at MEO Youth Services’ Kamp Kaohi, set for May 1 and 2.

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services invites Molokaʻi sixth to 12th graders to the 4th Kamp Kaohi ‒ on its new dates of May 1 and 2 ‒ for an overnight of fun while learning and discovering the inner strength to handle the difficulties of teenage life on the island.

The camp is offered at no cost to youths 11 to 18 years old. It will be held at Molokaʻi Baptist Church, 495 Puʻupeʻelua Ave. in Hoʻolehua.

Drop off is set for Friday, May 1, at 3 p.m. with pick up Saturday, May 2, at 3 p.m.

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The overnight camp will feature fun activities, such as s’mores and games, while highlighting the Sources of Strength philosophy. Youths will learn to deal with suicide, bullying, violence, substance abuse and mental health issues with a strength- and upstream-approach. The goal is to cultivate the community’s future leaders in a safe, positive and supportive environment.

To sign up, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdH9BVDV-IzhMcB-8bXRPiRDfSHFLWv_eid0QNth06ugvdr3g/viewform, email mela.tancayo@meoinc.org or call 808-553-5472.