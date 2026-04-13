Four Seasons Resort Maui hosts Second Annual Earth Day Expo

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

In celebration of Earth Day, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea , in collaboration with Maui United Way , presents the second annual Earth Day Expo, a community-centered event uniting local organizations, environmental advocates, and the public to educate, engage and elevate sustainability efforts across the island.

The Earth Day Expo will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Four Seasons Resort Maui, and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy educational booths, interactive activities, and short presentations from a dynamic lineup of community organizations working to protect Maui’s natural and cultural resources.

“The Earth Day Expo is about bringing people together to learn from one another and to celebrate the many community-led efforts caring for Maui,” said Taylor Fujimoto, Sustainability Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maui. “By creating a space where local organizations, residents, and visitors can connect, we hope to encourage dialogue, deepen understanding, and strengthen our collective responsibility to protect both the natural and cultural resources of this island.”

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Maui residents, visitors, and guests are invited to join in this celebration of community, culture, and conservation, featuring interactive experiences and activities that foster learning, connection, and shared stewardship—along with thoughtful expressions of appreciation for participation throughout the event.

Participating Organizations Include:

Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership

Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter

Mālama Maui Nui

Hawai’i Association for Marine Education and Research

Hawai’i Nature Center

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

Grow Some Good

West Maui Green Cycle

Kaiaulu Initiatives

Pacific Whale Foundation

“At Maui United Way, we believe caring for our ʻāina goes hand in hand with caring for our people,” said Makana Rosete, Community Impact Manager at Maui United Way. “The Earth Day Expo is a meaningful opportunity to bring our community together—residents, organizations, and visitors alike—to learn, connect, and take collective action toward a healthier, more resilient Maui for generations to come.”

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The Earth Day Expo is supported by year‑round Resort sustainability initiatives developed in collaboration with local and national organizations. These include participation in the Keālia Pond Restoration Project with the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Ocean Friendly Restaurant certifications through the Surfrider Foundation, a reef‑safe sunscreen collaboration with Project Reef, and a food‑waste composting program launched in 2024 with West Maui Green Cycle. Together, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to caring for Maui’s natural resources and strengthening community connections.