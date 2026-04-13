Gov. Green appoints Michael Ratcliffe to represent House District 28

Michael Covenant “Cov” Ratcliffe. PC: courtesy

Gov. Josh Green today announced the appointment of Michael Covenant “Cov” Ratcliffe to serve as the state Representative for House District 28, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of former Rep. Daniel Holt. House District 28 includes the communities of Sand Island, Iwilei and Chinatown.

“Congratulations to Cov Ratcliffe on this well-deserved appointment,” said Green. “Drawing from his own lived experience, he understands firsthand the challenges many local families face. His academic background, legal career and years of community service have prepared him well for this moment. I am confident he will be a thoughtful, dedicated voice for District 28.”

Ratcliffe is an attorney specializing in labor law who serves on the Kalihi-Pālama Neighborhood Board. He attended California State University – East Bay where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and History and returned home to study and receive a Juris Doctor from the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law. During that time, he worked for the Attorney General’s Appellate Division and for Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court. After graduation, Ratcliffe served as a law clerk for the Honorable Associate Judge Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry, of the Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.



As a labor law attorney, Ratcliffe has represented public sector unions and advocated for working-class families across Hawai‘i. His practice reflects a deep commitment to economic fairness, workers’ rights and ensuring that communities have a strong voice at the table.



“I am deeply honored to serve my community with compassion and to be a strong voice to ensure the people of District 28 feel seen and heard. I understand the challenges facing working-class families: the rising cost of living, public safety and affordable housing. I will show up, listen and fight hard for them every day,” said Ratcliffe. “District 28 is a community of strength, resilience and pride. As the son of a Mexican immigrant, I understand the pressures many local families face today — and I will carry their stories, their struggles and their hopes with me into every decision I make.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ratcliffe was selected by Gov. Green from a list provided by the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i. Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 17-4, the governor shall make an appointment within 60 calendar days following the first day of vacancy to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term from a list of three prospective appointees submitted by the same political party as the prior incumbent.

Ratcliffe will serve as Representative for House District 28 through the remainder of the term, which expires in November 2026. He will begin carrying out his duties as a state Representative upon taking the oath of office on April 14, 2026, in the House Chamber during the floor session at 12 p.m.