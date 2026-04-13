Hawaiʻi businesses reminded to file their second quarter annual business reports

Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division reminds businesses to file their annual business reports.

Businesses registered in quarter two — April through June — can now file their annual reports with the state Business Registration Division. Reports due in the second quarter must be filed by midnight June 30 to avoid a late filing penalty fee.

Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division website

The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

Online filing fees

LLCs, for-profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50

Nonprofit corporations: $2.50

Partnerships: $5

Businesses delinquent in filing their Hawaiʻi annual report(s) can submit their filing, with a $10 late fee assessed per each year of delinquency.

Filing quarters

First quarter: January through March

January through March Second quarter: April through June

April through June Third quarter: July through September

July through September Fourth quarter: October through December

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Be cautious of any correspondence not from Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division. The agency does not use or endorse services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

Visit the Business Registration Division website, email to breg@dcca.hawaii.gov or call 1-844-808-3222 with any filing-related questions and additional information.