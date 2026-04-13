Hawaiʻi homeowners may qualify for mortgage relief following kona low storms

Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui

Gov. Josh Green issued a state of Hawai’i emergency proclamation due to the imminent threat of the first of two kona low weather systems. Following the widespread flooding and damage caused by the storms, President Donald Trump on April 8, 2026, issued a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Hawaiʻi, unlocking a range of critical resources and mortgage relief protections for affected homeowners.

With the presidential disaster declaration in effect, the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs advises that certain federal mortgage relief provisions are now triggered, which may include foreclosure moratoriums, forbearance options and the waiver of late fees. Homeowners impacted by the kona low storms are encouraged to contact their financial institution or mortgage servicer as soon as possible to determine which relief options are available to them.

Resources for affected homeowners

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following federal agencies and state resources are available to assist Hawaiʻi homeowners:

The Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) has resources and guidance to assist homeowners impacted by national disasters: https://yourhome.fanniemae.com/get-relief/disaster

You can search if your mortgage loan is under FNMA here: https://yourhome.fanniemae.com/calculators-tools/loan-lookup

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC) has resources and guidance to assist homeowners impacted by national disasters:https://myhome.freddiemac.com/getting-help/natural-disasters

You can search if your mortgage loan is under FHLMC here: https://myhome.freddiemac.com/resources/loanlookup

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers housing counseling to any homeowner regardless of where they received their mortgage loan. Homeowners can contact the FHA housing counseling services at 1-800-569-4287 and the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320. Additional information can be found here: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/forms-of-assistance/4703

The DCCA Division of Financial Institutions recommends that homeowners impacted by the disaster contact their financial institution (banks, depository financial services loan companies, credit unions) or mortgage servicer that handles their mortgage loan, for resources and guidance. Homeowners can search to determine who services their mortgage loan at the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems website located here: https://www.mers-servicerid.org/sis/common/search

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For questions or assistance, contact the Division of Financial Institutions at 1-844-808-3222 or at dfi@dcca.hawaii.gov.