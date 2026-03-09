Gov. Green issues Emergency Proclamation ahead of severe storm

Full announcement / video HERE. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green today issued an emergency proclamation in advance of a significant storm system expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, strong thunderstorms and damaging winds across the Hawaiian Islands this week.

The proclamation allows the state to take proactive steps to protect public health and safety, coordinate resources across agencies and support county emergency response efforts as conditions develop.

According to the latest briefing from the National Weather Service, a kona low weather system is expected to produce prolonged heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding statewide, with the highest likelihood of flooding impacts across the smaller islands and urban areas. Strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty southerly winds are also possible beginning midweek, with the potential for more damaging conditions later in the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The storm is expected to affect Kauaʻi and Oʻahu first, with conditions expanding across the rest of the state through the weekend.

“Our priority is keeping the people of Hawaiʻi safe,” said Green. “By issuing this emergency proclamation now, we are ensuring that state and county agencies have the resources and flexibility needed to respond quickly to flooding, severe weather and any impacts this storm may bring.”

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is coordinating closely with county emergency management offices, the National Weather Service and state agencies to monitor conditions and prepare response resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As we are in the rainy season, Green encourages all to prepare for upcoming severe weather events. The HIEMA website offers clear guidance on preparations for severe weather and disasters of all types at ready.hawaii.gov. Under the state Department of Defense, HIEMA also offers links for residents to sign up for alerts from their respective county emergency management agencies and Gov. Green encourages residents to opt in for alerts via their mobile phones and/or other means.