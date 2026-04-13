Maui News
HECO: 3,959 customers without power in Wailuku
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(4:10 p.m., 4.13.26) 3,959 customers are without power in Wailuku. The outage was reported at around 4:10 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026. Hawaiian Electric reports the outage is not PSPS or Public Safety Power Shutoff.
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