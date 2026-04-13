Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. A chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium-period northwest swell has diminished, with small surf persisting along north and west facing shores due to a reinforcing pulse on Tuesday. Following this, northwest swell energy declines through the rest of the week.
A new south swell arrives on Tuesday, providing a boost to surf along south facing shores through mid week before gradually subsiding into the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will remain below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands forecast through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com