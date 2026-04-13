Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:03 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:32 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:54 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period northwest swell has diminished, with small surf persisting along north and west facing shores due to a reinforcing pulse on Tuesday. Following this, northwest swell energy declines through the rest of the week.

A new south swell arrives on Tuesday, providing a boost to surf along south facing shores through mid week before gradually subsiding into the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands forecast through the week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.