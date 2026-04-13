Mayor Bissen to hold community meeting Sunday for storm-impacted residents on Molokaʻi

Mayor Richard Bissen evaluated the damage on Molokaʻi with HIEMA Administrator James Barros on March 25, 2026. PC: State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense

Mayor Richard Bissen will hold a community meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai for Molokaʻi residents to discuss impacts of the recent kona storms and severe weather in their area.

County staff will attend to provide response updates, help address questions from residents and hear directly from the community.

For more information, call Public Affairs at 808-270-7855.