Hawaiian Electric to install acoustic seabird detectors on Maui

Hawaiian Electric will be installing up to 125 acoustic seabird detectors on its poles in various locations across Maui starting Monday, April 20 to Monday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Hawaiian Electric is installing the acoustic detectors to identify possible locations of seabird collisions that occur along power lines, if any, the company reports.

The acoustic detectors are intended to capture only the sounds and/or vibrations caused by avian contact with the lines and will not record any nearby voices or sounds. Electric service will not be impacted.

Personnel conducting the work will be wearing a SWCA Environmental Consultant’s company branded shirt and/or vest and will be accompanied by Hawaiian Electric personnel at most locations. The installations will be performed at the utility pole itself and no one will request to enter a home or business.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There may be instances where the installers may need to enter private property like a yard to access the utility poles. In these instances, the installer will make their presence known to the occupants before accessing the equipment on private property. As part of this effort specially trained dogs may also be present to locate any downed birds to determine the species.

For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric at hawaiianelectric.com/customerservice.

Hawaiian Electric is continuing its ongoing commitment to secure permits from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and State of Hawai’i Division of Forestry and Wildlife to address the potential harm to these species from power lines on Maui. As part of the permitting process, Hawaiian Electric will also continue to develop the habitat conservation plan (HCP) committed to in 2022 to benefit the uau (Hawaiian Petrel) and ao (Newell’s Shearwater) including the installation of acoustic seabird detectors.