Imua Family Services earns 15th recognition as one of Hawaiʻi’s Best Places to Work

Imua’s staff had the recent privilege to spend a day immersed in indigenous ancestral arts, culture, and language at Paeloko Learning Center – a Native Hawaiian education center on Maui.

Imua Family Services has once again been named one of Hawaiʻi’s Best Places to Work by Hawaiʻi Business Magazine, marking the 15th time the nonprofit organization has earned this distinguished recognition. The honor highlights Imua’s enduring commitment to cultivating a workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to make a difference.

Since its founding in 1947, Imua Family Services has served children with developmental challenges and their families, evolving from its early roots addressing the effects of polio into a comprehensive network of programs that now reach across Maui County. Today, the organization continues to lead with innovation while staying grounded in a simple but powerful belief: when staff are cared for, families flourish.

Imua Family Services Staff accept their Hawaii’s Best Places to Work award from Hawaii Business Magazine. (L to R: Jason Carbajal, HR Director, Imua Family Services; Jeremiah Savage, CFO, Imua Family Services; Jennifer Ablan, Editor-in-Chief, Hawaii Business Magazine; Dean Wong, CEO, Imua Family Services; Lynette Constantino, Preschool Director, Imua Family Services; Taylor Smith, Lead Teacher & Preschool Curriculum Specialist, Imua Family Services)

That philosophy is reflected in Imua’s approach to employee well-being, offering flexible schedules, opportunities for professional growth, and a leadership culture that prioritizes listening and connection. It also shows up in the small but meaningful details that shape daily life at Imua, from moments of collaboration to the presence of their beloved office companion dog, Kiki, who brings comfort and joy to staff throughout the workday.

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“This recognition speaks to the heart of who we are as an organization,” says CEO Dean Wong. “Our team is the foundation of all we do. The passion and commitment our staff bring to serving the children and families of Maui County is what makes Imua Family Services not just a great place to work, but a place where purpose drives every day.”

Kiki is an English Cream Golden Retriever and the official office companion dog at Imua Family Services. She serves as a daily spark for smiles around the office and a reminder that care starts from within.

The award comes at a significant time for the organization, with the organization celebrating the 50th anniversary of Camp Imua, its transformative recreational camp experience for children with special needs. The organization is also approaching its 80th anniversary in 2027, marking eight decades of service, growth, and impact in the community.

While milestones and awards are worth celebrating, Imua Family Services remains focused on its mission: strengthening families and empowering children to reach their full potential. This latest recognition serves as both an honor and a reminder of the responsibility the organization carries in supporting its staff and communities across Maui County.

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For more information about Imua Family Services and its programs, visit their home on the web at https://discoverimua.com or find them on social media.