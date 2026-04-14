Sign waving, candlelight vigil marking National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Maui County Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with candlelight vigil. File (2022) Photos courtesy County of Maui.

The community is invited to a sign waving, ceremony and candlelight vigil hosted by the County of Maui Department of the Prosecuting Attorney in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week next week.

The sign waving will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, followed by the ceremony and candlelight vigil from 5 to 6 p.m. at Kalana O Maui, 200 S. High St. in Wailuku. Angelina Mercado, executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will be the featured speaker.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed annually in April through events held across the nation. This year, it will take place from April 19-25 with the theme “LISTEN. ACT. ADVOCATE. Protect victims, serve communities.”

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“The theme emphasizes the importance of shared humanity and need for advocacy, urging us to place it at the heart of our support for survivors and victims of crime,” said County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin. “Please join us as we continue to recognize this vital week of awareness and remembrance and work toward achieving justice for victims of all crime.”

For more information, call the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Victim/Witness Division at 808-270-7695.