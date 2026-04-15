County Department of Housing announces COVID-19 homeowner assistance fund will close May 27

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The Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund Program, which has provided financial assistance to homeowner-households on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will close on May 27, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Housing.

After addressing the community needs over the last two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will begin a structured 45-day closure period to ensure current and eligible participants receive assistance to the greatest extent possible. The program will stop accepting applications on May 27, 2026.

“We are very pleased by the number of County homeowner-households the Department of Housing was able to assist through the Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund Program and the impact that assistance has made,” County Department of Housing Director Richard E. Mitchell said. “The Department’s primary focus over the next 45 days is to provide a seamless transition for program participants and to honor the dedicated staff who made this work possible.”

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Administered by the US Department of the Treasury, the Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is a one-time COVID-19 financial assistance program, designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Following receipt of the US Department of Treasury award, the State of Hawai‘i granted a subaward to the County of Maui, which selected nonprofit Catholic Charities Hawai‘i to administer the program. The Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund Program launched on May 6, 2024.

By assisting qualified County homeowners, the program helped prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship, after Jan. 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, the Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund Program has assisted 482 homeowner-households and provided more than $17 million in financial assistance to eligible County homeowner-households.

Key dates and other information for program participants include the following:

Final day for new enrollments: May 27, 2026

Last day of services: June 6, 2026

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To ensure a smooth transition, program participants are encouraged to follow the steps:

Continue working with intake specialist: Your intake specialist will remain your primary point of contact during the closure period. Please reach out to the individual with any questions or with completing your final requests for assistance. Final date to submit documents: June 6, 2026: All outstanding documents must be submitted no later than June 6, 2026. After this date, additional documentation will not be accepted. Final payment assistance checks: July through September 2026:Catholic Charities Hawai’i will issue the final round of mortgage assistance payments in July 2026 to cover eligible assistance for August and September 2026. Check deposit deadline: Aug. 31, 2026: All program mortgage assistance checks must be applied to your mortgage account by your mortgage servicer and fully cleared no later than Aug. 31, 2026. Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi will notify mortgage servicers of this deadline. Homeowners are encouraged to confirm with their mortgage servicer that funds have been applied, and the payment is fully cleared before this date. Additional resources: Participants seeking future assistance may consider the following resources: Aloha United Way 211, https://auw211.org or 808-275-2000

or 808-275-2000 Bridging the Gap, www.btghawaii.org/resources

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Participants with questions regarding their program status or records should contact their intake specialist or Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi at 808-521-4357, option #5, or by email at MauiHAFHelp@catholiccharitieshawaii.org .