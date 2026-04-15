New lanes to open on Puʻunēnē Avenue

Work continues Monday on widening Puʻunēnē Avenue from two to four lanes. PC: Brian Perry

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies highway users that the newly added single lanes in both directions on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) between West and East Wākea Avenues and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) will open at 7 a.m., Thursday, April 16.

With the opening, noticeable changes include:

Two through lanes in the northbound direction on Puʻunēnē Avenue after the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800). Currently there is only one through lane and the other is a merge lane. The merge lane will become the second through lane.

Two through lanes in the southbound direction on Puʻunēnē Avenue after the intersection with West and East Wākea Avenues. Currently only one lane is allowed to head southbound at the intersection, while the traffic in the other lane turns right onto West Wākea Avenue. The right southbound merge lane after the intersection will become a dedicated through lane.

New, dedicated bike lanes in both directions between the intersections with West and East Wākea Avenues and Kūihelani Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way.

With the opening of the additional lanes, residents along the project route are reminded to not park in the new lane, as traffic cones will be removed.