Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays returns to Lahaina on April 18

The Maui Economic Recovery Commission – Healing Journey Team announced the return of Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays, a monthly community healing gathering in Lahaina Town. The next event will take place Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church.

Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays is an ongoing series dedicated to healing, connection, and community resilience for Lahaina residents impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires. The event brings together local businesses, cultural practitioners, and community organizations to create a welcoming space for gathering, creativity, and support.

More than 20 Lahaina-based product and service vendors will participate, offering a diverse range of locally rooted businesses, community resources, and wraparound services.

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The event will also feature free hands-on activities and opportunities for residents to connect with services. Attendees can enjoy a full day of live entertainment featuring local musicians and performers including:

Reiko Fukino

Kuha‘o Murray

‘Ohana Groove

Da 3 Portagee

Gustavo Fidelis

Makamae Paselio

Makamae Paselio

“Last month we had to cancel due to the Kona Low Storm, we’re hoping to gather our Lahaina again at the Lahaina Methodist Church for a full day of eating and shopping local,” said Daryl Fujiwara, committee member.

The event is free and open to the community, and all are welcome. Parking is available at the Outlets of Maui parking lot and surrounding designated street parking.

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Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays are made possible through the support of Maui United Way and 211 Hawai‘i, the state’s comprehensive information and referral helpline.

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For more information or partnership inquiries, visit paupili.com and follow @paupilisaturdays on Instagram and Facebook.com/PaupiliSaturdays.