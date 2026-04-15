Rare native species rediscovered on Lāna‘i reflect stewardship and conservation partnerships

Embelia pacifica (left) and Blackburns Sphinx Moth (right). PC: Pūlama Lāna‘i

Pūlama Lāna‘i’s conservation team, working in close partnership with Lāna‘i community members and conservation organizations, has documented several rare native species not seen on island for decades. The discoveries highlight both the ecological importance of Lāna‘i’s landscapes and the role of collaborative stewardship in protecting the island’s natural resources.

Blackburns Sphinx Moth. PC: Pūlama Lāna‘i

Among the most notable findings is the Blackburn’s sphinx moth, one of Hawai‘i’s largest native insects and a federally endangered species once believed to be extinct statewide. A Lāna‘i resident discovered the caterpillar, prompting coordination between the community, Pūlama Lāna‘i’s conservation team and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to support its development through pupation. The adult moth was later released into suitable habitat on the windward side of the island.

The sighting marks only the second documented record of the Blackburn’s sphinx moth on Lāna‘i, with the previous record dating back to 2009.

Blackburns Sphinx Moth. PC: Pūlama Lāna‘i

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In addition to the insect discovery, rare native plants were documented during surveys conducted in October 2025 in Maunalei Valley and surrounding gulches. The surveys were led by the Maui Plant Extinction Prevention Program (PEPP) in partnership with Pūlama Lāna‘i, using both on-the-ground exploration and drone technology to access steep cliffs and remote terrain.

“With the addition of drones to our toolkit, PEPP has been able to rediscover lost species, find new populations of rare taxa and even make collections from these remote plants using specialized drones,” said Zach Pezzillo, coordinator at Maui Nui Plant Extinction Prevention Program. “On Lāna‘i, while it is one of the smaller islands, there is still lots of habitat to explore and hopefully more rare species to find.”

Embelia pacifica. PC: Pūlama Lāna‘i

Five rare species were identified, several of which had not been recorded on Lāna‘i since as far back as the 1930s: Embelia pacifica, Peperomia tetraphylla, Schiedea menziesii and Cyperus phleiodes. Some species were found clinging to vertical rock faces and narrow shelves, areas that have remained relatively protected from grazing pressure and human disturbance.

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Of particular significance was the rediscovery of Schiedea menziesii, one of Hawai‘i’s rarest native plants, previously known only from West Maui and a single valley on Lāna‘i. Follow-up surveys in neighboring ravines revealed dozens of additional plants, suggesting the species has persisted quietly in the landscape for decades.

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“DLNR is grateful for our partnership with Pūlama Lāna‘i that is helping our Plant Extinction Prevention Program preserve Hawai‘i’s rarest plants through teamwork,” added Matthew Keir, a state botanist with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

“These discoveries are a reminder that Lāna‘i still holds incredible natural resources, even in places that are difficult to reach, and that careful stewardship, community engagement and strong partnerships can make a meaningful difference,” said Dr. Rachel Sprague, director of conservation at Pūlama Lāna‘i. “Protecting these species is part of our overall commitment to caring for the island in a way that supports both ecological health and a thriving community.”

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Pūlama Lāna‘i’s conservation work reflects a broader approach to stewarding the island that includes investments in education, housing, health care and economic opportunity. The organization works with residents and community partners to support a sustainable future for both the island’s ecosystems and its people.