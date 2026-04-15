UH Maui College Spring 2026 Open House Fair & Night Market

Last Spring’s (2025) event: Courtesy UH Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host its free Spring Open House Fair & Night Market on Friday, April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Kahului campus. Most of the activities will take place in the breeze-way between the Pā‘ina and Ka‘a‘ike buildings.

Last Spring’s (2025) event: Courtesy UH Maui College

“This annual community event provides the perfect opportunity for folks to explore everything that UH Maui College has to offer, from exceptional educational and vocational programs to the benefits of our Student Life activities,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “And, of course, it’s an event filled with live music, food, and lots of fun for the whole family.”

Last Spring’s (2025) event: Courtesy UH Maui College

This year’s event will feature: live music by ʻAinaty, taiko drumming, and slack key guitar; local vendors and plenty of ‘ono grinds; a Keiki Fun Zone with free games and prizes; Make-n-Take crafts; an amazing art exhibit; and free Lomi Lomi massages.

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Academic Program Showcase provides everyone to explore free classes and local career paths plus there’s a chance to win a scholarship. Complete information is here.

Last Spring’s (2025) event: Courtesy UH Maui College

UHMC 2026 Spring Open House Fair and Night Market