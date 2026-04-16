Access restricted at Hoʻokipa Beach Park during first state high school championship surfing event

MIL surfing at Hoʻokipa. PC: Dayanidhi via Hawai‘i DOE

Access to the County of Maui’s Hoʻokipa Beach Park facilities will be restricted to competition use only from 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, through 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, to host the inaugural Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Surfing State Championships (HHSAA), the County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The park will reopen for regular public access at 5 p.m. on May 2.

Spectators are asked to follow event signage for parking information, and motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect delays.

The HHSAA Surfing State Championships event marks the first state high school championship for the sport, which has been sanctioned by the Maui Interscholastic League since 2014. A total of 174 competitors – 87 boys and 87 girls – will compete in three divisions: shortboard, longboard and bodyboard.

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MIL Surfing Championship Results from April 11 are posted here.

All five of the state’s high school leagues are competing in the state championship, and the multiday event will crown boys and girls team champions and individual champions.