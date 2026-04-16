Broadway star to join Maui youth for intergenerational concert in Makawao

Keiki Kupuna will host a Hoʻike with Broadway actress Kate Reinders on April 26 at the Seabury Hall Theatre in Makawao. PC: Keiki Kupuna online screengrab

The Keiki Kupuna Hoʻike will bring together youth performers and Broadway actress Kate Reinders for an evening of music and intergenerational connection April 26 at the Seabury Hall Theatre in Makawao.

The event, scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m., showcases the Keiki Kupuna Company’s mission to bridge the gap between Maui’s youth and its elders. Reinders, known for her role as Miss Jenn in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and Broadway’s “Wicked,” will perform as a special guest.

Keiki Kupuna is a Maui-based nonprofit that provides free musical education to local children. These students then perform for seniors in assisted-living communities to foster joy and connection between generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“In ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, ‘keiki’ means child and ‘kupuna’ means honored elder,” a Keiki Kupuna representative said. “Our work is rooted in bringing these generations together through the healing power of music.”

The program provides children with access to arts education at no cost while providing social engagement for seniors living in care facilities. Organizers said the performance highlights how music can strengthen community bonds on the island.

The concert will take place at 480 Olinda Road. Tickets are available online through the organization’s website.