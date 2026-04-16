County of Maui DWS student video contest deadline extended to April 24

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has extended the deadline to April 24, 2026, for its 8th Annual Water Source Protection Video Contest among Maui County students.

The video contest is open to all Maui County students in grades 7 through 12 and encourages participants to highlight the importance of protecting water sources and water quality. Entries must incorporate this year’s theme, “Ola I Wai – Water is Life,” and meet contest guidelines.

Videos must be three to five minutes long, submitted in .mp4 format, and include the student creator’s name or names, with up to four student creators per group. Students should plan scripts, consider camera and audio placement, and give credit for any resources used.

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Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, adherence to the theme, accuracy and production quality. Prizes of up to $350 will be awarded.

Entries may be mailed or delivered to One Main Plaza, 2200 Main St., Suite 102, Wailuku, HI 96793, or submitted electronically via Microsoft 365.

For more information, including contest rules, guidelines and entry forms, visit https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/224/2026-8th-Annual-Source-Protection-Video- or contact the Water Resources & Planning Division at WRP.Programs@co.maui.hi.us or 808-463-3101.

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