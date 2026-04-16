Maui News

Input sought for management of Makawao State Forest Reserve on Maui

April 16, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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Makawao State Forest Reserve. PC: DLNR

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is seeking community input on a draft management plan for the Makawao State Forest Reserve on Maui. Feedback will help guide oversight of the area for the next 10 years.

The draft plan contains a brief history of the reserve, a complete record of boundary changes over time, a description of natural and cultural resources, as well as an account of infrastructure, intended uses and proposed management strategies. Key focal points of the plan include maintaining access for forest recreation and native ecosystem protection, as well as restoration on the mauka portion of the reserve.

Makawao State Forest Reserve. PC: DLNR

There are multiple ways to learn more about the Makawao State Forest Reserve and contribute to its management. DOFAW staff developed an online platform where community members can explore engaging, virtual information guides describing the background of the reserve, current resources, threats, public uses and proposed priorities. Guests can also take part in an online community survey and submit comments to be included as part of the planning process. Written questions or comments may also be submitted via e-mail or letter postmarked no later than Friday, May 8, 2026.

Makawao State Forest Reserve. PC: DLNR
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