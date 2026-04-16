Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi offers Maui programs aimed to inspire the next generation of health care professionals

Career Exploration Days. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi is offering programs aimed at helping Maui students explore careers in health care. The offerings include an in-person Career Exploration Day and a paid summer internship, each designed to connect local youth with health care professionals and open doors to high-demand careers.

Kaiser Permanente will host its third Career Exploration Day on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office. The event is offered in partnership with STEMworks, a program of the Maui Economic Development Board, and is open to intermediate and high school students across Maui County.

Up to 70 students can register to attend and will have the opportunity to meet physicians, nurses, and care teams, ask questions, and take part in hands-on demonstrations. Interactive stations will feature health care specialties including orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, radiology, cardiology, and surgery.

Career Exploration Days. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Career Exploration Day is one of my favorite events because you can see students light up when they realize a career in health care is truly within reach,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente. “We want every student who walks through our doors to leave feeling inspired and informed about the incredible opportunities available right here on Maui.”

“As a radiologist who practices here on Maui, I know how important it is to grow our local health care workforce from within,” said Dr. Lee Miyasato, radiologist at Kaiser Permanente. “Giving students a window into medical careers early on can spark an interest that shapes their entire career path and ultimately brings more talented providers back to serve our community.”

The Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is a paid summer internship open to both high school and college students. Participants contribute to real projects supporting high-quality, whole-person care while gaining exposure to clinical and administrative career paths. Previous or current Kaiser Permanente volunteers on Oahu and Maui are eligible to apply. Applications are due by May 1.



















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Summer Youth Employment Program offers students more than a summer job — it gives them a meaningful introduction to what it’s really like to work in health care,” said Jackie Fernando, Kaiser Permanente operations manager, Volunteer Services. “Whether they’re drawn to clinical care or the business side of a health care organization, this internship helps students build confidence, form connections, and begin to see where they can thrive.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These programs reflect Kaiser Permanente’s broader commitment to developing Hawaiʻi’s next generation of health care professionals. In 2025 alone, the organization provided training opportunities for more than 1,000 students, medical students, and residents in facilities statewide.

Students can find more information about the programs and register or apply by visiting kpinhawaii.org/careerexplorations or the link in bio on Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi’s Instagram page at @kphawaii.