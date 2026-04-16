Maui Family Support Services hosts Early Childhood Resource Fair, April 25

File PC: MFSS

Maui Family Support Services, Inc., along with Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies hosts the Early Childhood Resource Fair on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. This free, family-friendly event connects parents and caregivers with valuable early childhood resources, local preschools, and childcare options.

Why Attend?

Discover preschools and childcare options

Connect with community resources and services

Get support for your child’s transition

Enjoy fun activities, giveaways and more!

Parents will be able to meet representatives from various early childhood programs, learn about available services, and receive valuable information to support their child’s developmental journey. Attendees will also receive a free resource bag and a complimentary meal featuring chili and rice bowls while supplies last.

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No Registration Required – Just Come & Explore.

This event is open to all families with young children. Whether you’re looking for early learning programs or additional support, the Early Childhood Resource Fair is the perfect opportunity to connect with local organizations that serve Maui’s families.

The event is sponsored by Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu event funds.

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For more information, please contact MFSS at 808-242-0900 or keikimatters@mfss.org.