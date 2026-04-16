Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, short-period, NNW swell fades this afternoon into tonight. Small background energy from the W this weekend into next week from Typhoon Sinlaku, but confidence remains low. A much larger NW to WNW swell is possible towards the end of next week as Typhoon Sinlaku transitions to extratropical early next week.
A small to moderate, medium-period, SSE swell boosts surf along S shores through Friday then lowers over the weekend. Surf along E shores remains below the seasonal average as trades remain light. However, increasing trades by week's end should brings a slight bump to surf. Low pressure advancing S along the W coast of the US next week then sends a small, medium period NE swell toward the islands by midweek.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com