Maui News

Molokaʻi man dies following dog attack

By Wendy Osher
 April 16, 2026, 5:39 AM HST
* Updated April 16, 5:47 AM
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A Molokaʻi man has died following a dog attack reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 12 p.m. on April 14 at a home on Hoʻomalu Drive in Kaunakakai.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man, and immediately began life saving measures until fire and medic personnel arrived. Police say the efforts proved unsuccessful, and have since identified the victim as Sylvester Apiki, 69, of Kaunakakai.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, and the case has been classified as a fatal miscellaneous accident.

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The dog was euthanized in accordance with the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes relating to dangerous dogs. The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Apiki’s family and friends. 

The investigation is ongoing.

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 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
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